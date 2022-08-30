Brokerages Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) PT at $84.71

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.71.

FMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

