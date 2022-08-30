Brokerages Set Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT at $78.60

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

HIBB stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.30). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

