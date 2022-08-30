Brokerages Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target at $210.08

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.08.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $192.42 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $233.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

