Brokerages Set Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT at $334.31

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.31.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $265.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $25,142,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 17.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,807,562 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $721,543,000 after buying an additional 420,428 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 75.2% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 439,351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $112,839,000 after buying an additional 188,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 111,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

