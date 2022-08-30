Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Burberry Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Burberry Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,094. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Burberry Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
