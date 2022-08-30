Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Burberry Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Burberry Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,094. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Burberry Group

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.55) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,142 ($25.88) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,954.00.

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.