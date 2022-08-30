Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 149,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

Burcon NutraScience stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. 37,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,686. Burcon NutraScience has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $60.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burcon NutraScience had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 4,546.88%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Burcon NutraScience to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burcon NutraScience stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN – Get Rating) by 178.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Burcon NutraScience were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

