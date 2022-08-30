BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,800 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 391,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

BurgerFi International Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of BurgerFi International stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BurgerFi International has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 143.84%.

In other BurgerFi International news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,677,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,490 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BurgerFi International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

