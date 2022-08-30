Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BURL. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.63.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.1 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $314.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.