Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.16). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 165.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:BNR opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $328.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.37.
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
