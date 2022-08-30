BUX Token (BUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.19 Million

BUX Token (BUX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, BUX Token has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BUX Token has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and $174,201.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges.
BUX Token Coin Profile
BUX is a coin. It launched on January 12th, 2019. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. The official website for BUX Token is getbux.com/bux-crypto. The Reddit community for BUX Token is https://reddit.com/r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BUX Token is getbux.com/blog.
Buying and Selling BUX Token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
