BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-$3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

BWXT stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $53.37. 2,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,789. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

