C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.00. 16,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,807 shares of company stock valued at $7,088,303. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.