CACHE Gold Market Cap Reaches $4.41 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for about $55.88 or 0.00279437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $5,078.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,996.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004076 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00134136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081112 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CGT is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,923 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

