Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Caleres Stock Down 4.4 %

Caleres stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.88. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,381.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 20.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 221.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 66.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Caleres by 22.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

