California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

California Resources has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect California Resources to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in California Resources during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth about $309,000.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

