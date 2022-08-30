Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Short Interest Update

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the July 31st total of 5,100,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.58. 43,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $66.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

About Callon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after buying an additional 566,282 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 29.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

