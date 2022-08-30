Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Short Interest Update

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the July 31st total of 5,100,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
CPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.
Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.58. 43,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $66.48.
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.
