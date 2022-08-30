Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $17.54

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.54, but opened at $16.90. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 878 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 9,251 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,033.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 137,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,823.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 9,251 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,033.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 137,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,823.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 5,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,554.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,173 shares of company stock worth $566,940. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,431,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,429,000 after purchasing an additional 206,379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

