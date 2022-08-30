Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$79.00 at CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.58.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $49.29 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after buying an additional 12,991,149 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 127.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,413,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575,940 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $938,627,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

