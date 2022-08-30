Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.46. Canoo shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 31,895 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOEV shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $856.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,535.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Canoo news, President Josette Sheeran sold 108,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $422,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,398,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $796,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,535.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,721,536 shares of company stock worth $11,077,780 over the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the second quarter valued at $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.