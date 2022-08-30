Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $120.90

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120.90 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 120.90 ($1.46), with a volume of 342589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.90 ($1.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 246 ($2.97) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 210.17 ($2.54).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 870.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

