Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $120.90

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120.90 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 120.90 ($1.46), with a volume of 342589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.90 ($1.47).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 246 ($2.97) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 210.17 ($2.54).
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 142.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 870.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.05.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Cuts Dividend
About Capital & Counties Properties PLC
Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.