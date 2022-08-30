Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 35,346 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2,690.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Hershey by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,343,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.74. 3,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,037. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.00. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

