Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $12.05 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 154.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $177,296,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $78,756,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $58,775,000.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,066.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,066.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,299,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $99.58. 4,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,720. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $186.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.16.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

