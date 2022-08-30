Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 91,373 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Command Bank increased its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PulteGroup by 316.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

