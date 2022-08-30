Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $9.57 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,087 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 893,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.70. 2,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,796. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.17. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.57 and a 12-month high of $361.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total transaction of $3,957,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,480,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,326 shares of company stock worth $13,267,548. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

