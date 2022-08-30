Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $9.91 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $701.40. 1,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,060. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $684.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.11. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.