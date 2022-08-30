Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 44,276 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.31% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $792,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.73. 3,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,693. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

