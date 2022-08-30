Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 207.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,244 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.94. 7,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,864. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

