Capital Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (LON:CAPD)

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:CAPD opened at GBX 89.10 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.57. Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The stock has a market cap of £170.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Capital from GBX 169 ($2.04) to GBX 173 ($2.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

