Capital Management Associates NY Buys New Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 847.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 317,874 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Loews Stock Down 0.9 %

L has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NYSE L traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. 15,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,027. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

