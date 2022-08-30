Capital Management Associates NY Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Management Associates NY lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,262,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $236,162,000 after acquiring an additional 167,162 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 49,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $3,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.01. 88,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.20. The company has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

