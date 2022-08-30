Capital Management Associates NY Has $1.36 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Management Associates NY lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.5% of Capital Management Associates NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $672.39. 12,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,899. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $658.99 and a 200 day moving average of $676.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.