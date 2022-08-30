Capital Management Associates NY Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 155.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,765 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.0% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $40,117,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 23,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,205,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. 845,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,789,088. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $258.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

