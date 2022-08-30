Capital Management Associates NY Purchases Shares of 22,000 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 291,652 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,705,000 after purchasing an additional 90,601 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,863. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.