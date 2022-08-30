Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPX shares. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$57.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.33. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$36.65 and a twelve month high of C$51.88. The firm has a market cap of C$6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.34.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.7410844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total transaction of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,631,539.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,300.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

