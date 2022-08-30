Cappasity (CAPP) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Cappasity (CAPP) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Cappasity has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $332,503.97 and $265,297.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,717.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004039 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00133286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00082492 BTC.

About Cappasity

CAPP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

