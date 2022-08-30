Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,000. MongoDB accounts for 3.3% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in MongoDB by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $324.55. 27,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.78.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.