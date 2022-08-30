Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 1,751 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $104,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,587,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,688.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 685,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after buying an additional 667,274 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,906,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,525.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 459,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,701,000 after buying an additional 431,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.22. 55,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,294. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.