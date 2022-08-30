Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.9% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,489 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.24. 172,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,205. The stock has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.21 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average is $113.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

