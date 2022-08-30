Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Applied Materials makes up about 1.6% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,842,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,756,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.62.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $93.81. 466,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,730,219. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.43. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

