Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases 583 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after purchasing an additional 186,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,228 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,166,000 after acquiring an additional 119,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 960,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

CINF traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $93.41 and a one year high of $143.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

