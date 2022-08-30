Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of CLX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.21. 12,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.88. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

