Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $125.57. 11,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

