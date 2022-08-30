Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,426,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,087,000 after acquiring an additional 362,342 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 711,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,809,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 606,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 589,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,334. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76.

