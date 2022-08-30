Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 730 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

T stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 728,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,253,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.