Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 79,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.
IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF Price Performance
Shares of HFXI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $25.83.
