Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.57 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002264 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $15.57 billion and approximately $655.78 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00097710 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00031108 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00021197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00271156 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00027071 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

