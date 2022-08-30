Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.37

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 6731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 116.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 461,931 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 579.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 271,649 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,488,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167,105 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 564,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 150,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 132,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

