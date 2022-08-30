CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.61 million.

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,822. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CarGurus by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CarGurus by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

