Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CASY opened at $217.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $222.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 118.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after acquiring an additional 184,835 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

