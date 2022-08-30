CashHand 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $784.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. CashHand has a market capitalization of $824.67 and approximately $784.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashHand has traded down 51.7% against the US dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00157993 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009285 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About CashHand

CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

