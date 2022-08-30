CashHand 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $784.00 (CHND)

CashHand (CHND) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. CashHand has a market capitalization of $824.67 and approximately $784.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashHand has traded down 51.7% against the US dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003451 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00157993 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009285 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
About CashHand
CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.
